Maro (MARO) Price Hits $0.0996 on Major Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Maro coin can now be bought for $0.0996 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Maro has a market capitalization of $49.34 million and $863,505.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00196834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00090112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

MARO is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 952,499,702 coins and its circulating supply is 495,474,546 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

