Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088,614 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 0.7% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.63% of Marvell Technology worth $776,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 37,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,398,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.