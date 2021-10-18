Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.22

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.22 and last traded at $67.16, with a volume of 245872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of -136.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,725. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

