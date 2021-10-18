Masari (MSR) Price Reaches $0.0461 on Major Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, Masari has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market capitalization of $739,936.76 and approximately $4,135.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,214.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,767.43 or 0.06055598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.80 or 0.00295432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.61 or 0.00981465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00084513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.06 or 0.00411582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.27 or 0.00284930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.00271125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004640 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

