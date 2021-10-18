Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,254 shares during the period. Masimo makes up about 3.0% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RTW Investments LP owned 1.50% of Masimo worth $200,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Masimo by 2,214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,884,000 after buying an additional 267,892 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Masimo by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after buying an additional 197,914 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,946,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,418,000 after buying an additional 130,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

Shares of MASI stock traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $280.03. 378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,144. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $288.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

