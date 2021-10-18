Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report $687.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $713.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $672.91 million. Masonite International reported sales of $587.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $110.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average of $116.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Masonite International by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.