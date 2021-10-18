Master Contract Token (MCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $176,871.82

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $176,871.82 and approximately $65,937.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,767.43 or 0.06055598 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00084513 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

