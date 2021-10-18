Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $418.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,760,310,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,607 shares of company stock valued at $270,355,152. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $356.03. 92,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,792. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

