Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Up 5.5%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.90 and last traded at $43.90. Approximately 4,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,769,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $3,107,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $154,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 95.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

