Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Short Interest Update

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,050,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 13,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $158.01. 22,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,247. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.01. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group has a 12 month low of $110.42 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,846. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Match Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.