Matrexcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (MAC)

Matrexcoin (CURRENCY:MAC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Matrexcoin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Matrexcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Matrexcoin has a market capitalization of $194,472.08 and $5.00 worth of Matrexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Matrexcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,554.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,826.66 or 0.06117354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.73 or 0.00304904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.79 or 0.00997201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00085062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.81 or 0.00413736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.00271248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.76 or 0.00261792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Matrexcoin Coin Profile

Matrexcoin (MAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. Matrexcoin’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,176,440 coins. Matrexcoin’s official website is matrexcoin.com . Matrexcoin’s official Twitter account is @machinecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrexcoin is /r/matrexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Machinecoin is a free and decentralized peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that is completely open source and uses TimeTravel as a proof-of-work algorithm. Machinecoin operates with no central authority or any banks; managing transactions and the issuing of Machinecoins is carried out collectively by the network itself. Paper Wallets allow to store Machinecoins offline and even much more safer than this can be done with any fiat money. Exchanges can be used to trade Machinecoins with Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. Work can be done with Machinecoin either as an employer or as an employee. “

Buying and Selling Matrexcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrexcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.