Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Mattel posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 89.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

MAT stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. Mattel has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Mattel by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mattel by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

