Maxcoin Reaches Market Cap of $455,740.35 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $455,740.35 and approximately $101.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

