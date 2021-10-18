McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 15,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $241.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $249.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.36.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.16.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

