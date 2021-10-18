McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $45,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.16.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,221. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.36. The company has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

