McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.16.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $242.81. 53,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,221. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.36. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $249.95. The company has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

