Mchain Market Capitalization Tops $180,985.35 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $180,985.35 and $11.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004050 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006627 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mchain Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 73,028,250 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.