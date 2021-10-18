Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman Sells 37,685 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 37,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $1,279,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Roxanne Oulman sold 3,519 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $119,505.24.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 6,831 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $231,161.04.

On Monday, August 16th, Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $673,114.26.

On Thursday, August 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $277,100.25.

Shares of Medallia stock remained flat at $$33.95 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Medallia by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Medallia by 1,623.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

