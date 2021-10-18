Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson Sells 2,197 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,197 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $74,588.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MDLA stock remained flat at $$33.95 during midday trading on Monday. 1,990,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Medallia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Medallia by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Medallia by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medallia by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medallia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

