Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson Sells 2,197 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,197 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $74,588.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
MDLA stock remained flat at $$33.95 during midday trading on Monday. 1,990,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29.
Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medallia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.
About Medallia
Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.
