Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 18.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

Get Mediaset Espana Comunicacion alerts:

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $288.66 million for the quarter.

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.