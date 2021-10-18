Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $353.04

Shares of Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 353.04 ($4.61) and last traded at GBX 350.20 ($4.58), with a volume of 73238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346.40 ($4.53).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDC. HSBC upgraded shares of Mediclinic International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mediclinic International from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Mediclinic International alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 305.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 304.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.01.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.