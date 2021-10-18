Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Short Interest Up 31.0% in September

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 321,900 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NYSE MED traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.93. The company had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,496. Medifast has a one year low of $139.59 and a one year high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.79 and its 200-day moving average is $253.41.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medifast will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 1,264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

