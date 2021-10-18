Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Short Interest Up 31.0% in September

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 321,900 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
NYSE MED traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.93. The company had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,496. Medifast has a one year low of $139.59 and a one year high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.79 and its 200-day moving average is $253.41.
Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medifast will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 1,264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
MED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Medifast
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
