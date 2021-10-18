MediShares (MDS) Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $155,901.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00041501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00194729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00089763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

