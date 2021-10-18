MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $584,500.69

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $584,500.69 and approximately $108,978.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00066605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00070852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00102361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,348.69 or 0.99905171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.77 or 0.06077116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00023743 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

