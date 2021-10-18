Megacoin (MEC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $290,320.60 and $5.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00297296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,699,329 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

