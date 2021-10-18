MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.28

Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.28, but opened at $16.69. MeiraGTx shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 21,656 shares traded.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.22.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $141,413.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,096.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 7.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 7.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 26.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 22.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

