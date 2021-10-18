MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of MercadoLibre worth $254,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,564.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,776.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,596.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,261.80 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,192.14 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,911.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

