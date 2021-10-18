Merculet (MVP) Market Capitalization Tops $2.17 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Merculet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $184,755.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00065803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00071705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00101908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,577.12 or 0.99909081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.31 or 0.06056308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023395 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,336,194,316 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

