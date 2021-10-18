Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,711,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 135,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.16% of Meridian Bancorp worth $55,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 202.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 865.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 112.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $21.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.06. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

