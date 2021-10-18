Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.06

Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 349700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

The firm has a market cap of C$134.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.64.

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Meridian Mining UK Societas will post -0.0505618 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

