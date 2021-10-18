Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Stake Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 131,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.39% of Meritor worth $55,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTOR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of MTOR opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

