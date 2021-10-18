Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stake Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 7.64% of Meta Financial Group worth $123,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $60.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CASH. B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

