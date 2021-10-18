Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.88

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.88 and last traded at $61.80, with a volume of 2024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.29 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

