Meta (MTA) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Meta coin can now be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00041525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.00194272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00089557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.