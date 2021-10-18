Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $16.81 million and $153,373.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.70 or 0.06048987 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00084905 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 68.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,147,091 coins and its circulating supply is 79,146,994 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

