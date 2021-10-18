Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METX. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Meten EdtechX Education Group by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Meten EdtechX Education Group alerts:

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Meten EdtechX Education Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of METX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 758,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,805,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.