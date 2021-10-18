Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METX. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Meten EdtechX Education Group by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Aegis began coverage on Meten EdtechX Education Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
About Meten EdtechX Education Group
Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.
