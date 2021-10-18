Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Update

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 989,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $5,848,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 527.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Methanex by 80.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Methanex by 10.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of MEOH traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.14. 2,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,383. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

