Method Finance (MTHD) Market Capitalization Tops $380,080.68

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Method Finance has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $380,080.68 and approximately $668.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00042051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00197096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00090302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.