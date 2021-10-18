Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Update

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Metro Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of Metro Bank stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.62. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,109. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

