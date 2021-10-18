Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Shares Down 1.2%

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. 483 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

