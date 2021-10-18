M&G (LON:MNG) Trading Down 0.7%

M&G plc (LON:MNG)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 197.65 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 197.85 ($2.58). Approximately 4,708,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 6,640,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.25 ($2.60).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNG. HSBC downgraded M&G to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 234 ($3.06) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 242.80 ($3.17).

Get M&G alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

In other news, insider John W. Foley acquired 50,000 shares of M&G stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £112,000 ($146,328.72).

About M&G (LON:MNG)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.