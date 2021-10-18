MIB Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $131.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $317,822.98 and approximately $131.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00080968 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021111 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 431,512,891 coins and its circulating supply is 154,210,963 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.