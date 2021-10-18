Michael Rice Sells 3,215 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $128,503.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, October 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $464,743.55.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $465,660.43.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Rice sold 907 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $39,109.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $602,733.99.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $601,702.50.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Rice sold 848 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $553,107.86.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $554,368.57.

BLFS stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.61. 180,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,533. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 693.62, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $7,329,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $592,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $897,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 39,823 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 17.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 74,816 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.