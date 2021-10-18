Michael Wager Purchases 5,000 Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) insider Michael Wager bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
BYRN opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.23 and a beta of 1.01. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16.
Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.