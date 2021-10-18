Michael Wager Purchases 5,000 Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) insider Michael Wager bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BYRN opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.23 and a beta of 1.01. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYRN. Raymond James lowered their target price on Byrna Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

