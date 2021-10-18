MicroBitcoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 66.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $592.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 113.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001534 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005169 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00045561 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

