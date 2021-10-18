Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Microchip Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.90.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.50 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

MCHP opened at $72.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.09. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,830,000 after purchasing an additional 170,736 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,646,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.