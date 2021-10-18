Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,163,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,740,000 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 4.9% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 0.64% of Micron Technology worth $608,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.48.

Shares of MU stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

