Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $304.88. 642,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,975,639. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.