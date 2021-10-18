Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Short Interest Up 33.1% in September

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 71.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after buying an additional 299,975 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,396,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,795,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,624,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $322.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

