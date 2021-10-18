Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.62%.

Shares of MBCN traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.66. 5,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $151.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Middlefield Banc stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 229.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MBCN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

